Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $19K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,735 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.72%, an increase of 0.36% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $951.28 billion, decreasing 2.32% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.93 billion, which makes a 10.28% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 18 September 11:32PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $19,735 Ethereum (ETH) $1,379 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $272 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3948 Cardano (ADA) $0.4659 Solana (SOL) $32 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.0599

