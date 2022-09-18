Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $19K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,735 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.72%, an increase of 0.36% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $951.28 billion, decreasing 2.32% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.93 billion, which makes a 10.28% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Sunday, 18 September 11:32PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $19,735
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,379
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $272
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.3948
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4659
- Solana (SOL) $32
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.0599
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
