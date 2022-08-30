  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $19K Levels

Published August 30th, 2022 - 08:30 GMT
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is back to red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,955 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.21%, a decrease of 0.20% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $973.95 billion, decreasing 0.53% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.54 billion, which makes a 9.38% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today

As of Tuesday, 30 August 11:34PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $19,955

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,539
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $282
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9999
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3271
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4519
  9. Solana (SOL) $31
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06162

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

