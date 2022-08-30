Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $19K Levels

The crypto market today is back to red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,955 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.21%, a decrease of 0.20% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $973.95 billion, decreasing 0.53% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.54 billion, which makes a 9.38% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Tuesday, 30 August 11:34PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $19,955 Ethereum (ETH) $1,539 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 Binance Coin (BNB) $282 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9999 XRP (XRP) $0.3271 Cardano (ADA) $0.4519 Solana (SOL) $31 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06162

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget: