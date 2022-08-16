Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $23K

The crypto market today is trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,945 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.09%, a decrease of 0.01% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.14 trillion, decreasing 0.29% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.96 billion, which makes a 13.87% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 16 August 11:09PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $23,945 Ethereum (ETH) $1,879 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $315 Cardano (ADA) $0.5613 XRP (XRP) $0.375 Binance USD (BUSD) $1 Solana (SOL) $43 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.0851

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.