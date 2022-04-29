Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $38K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $38,659 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.69%, a decrease of 0.02% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.76 trillion, decreasing 3.68% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $87.87 billion, which makes a 0.70% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 29 April PM 9:08(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $38,659 Ethereum (ETH) $2,822 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $395 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 Solana (SOL) $94 Terra (LUNA) $85 XRP (XRP) $0.6106 Cardano (ADA) $0.8099 TerraUSD (UST) $0.9991

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.