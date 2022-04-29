  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $38K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $38K

Published April 29th, 2022 - 06:02 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $38K
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.69%, a decrease of 0.02% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $38,659 at the time of writing.

Also ReadTop 10 Football Fan Crypto Tokens by Market CapTop 10 Football Fan Crypto Tokens by Market Cap

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.69%, a decrease of 0.02% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.76 trillion, decreasing 3.68% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $87.87 billion, which makes a 0.70% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 29 April PM 9:08(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadTop 10 Football Fan Crypto Tokens by Market CapTop 5 Ethereum Killers to Watch in 2022

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $38,659

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,822
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $395
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  6. Solana (SOL) $94
  7. Terra (LUNA) $85
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.6106
  9. Cardano (ADA) $0.8099
  10. TerraUSD (UST) $0.9991

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...