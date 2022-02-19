Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $39K

It's a mixed day for the crypto market with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,960 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.88%, a decrease of 0.00% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.82 trillion, decreasing 0.20% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $59.57 billion, which makes a 28.83% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Saturday, 19 February 7:05PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $39,960
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,748
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $398
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998
- XRP (XRP) $0.8366
- Cardano (ADA) $0.9924
- Solana (SOL) $90
- Avalanche (AVAX) $84
- Terra (LUNA) $50
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
