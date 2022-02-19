Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $39K

  1. Home
Published February 19th, 2022 - 04:58 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.88%, a decrease of 0.00% over the day. (Shutterstock)

It's a mixed day for the crypto market with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,960 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.88%, a decrease of 0.00% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.82 trillion, decreasing 0.20% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $59.57 billion, which makes a 28.83% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Saturday, 19 February 7:05PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $39,960

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,748
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $398
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9998
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.8366
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.9924
  8. Solana (SOL) $90
  9. Avalanche (AVAX) $84
  10. Terra (LUNA) $50

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

