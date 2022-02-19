Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $39K

It's a mixed day for the crypto market with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,960 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.88%, a decrease of 0.00% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.82 trillion, decreasing 0.20% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $59.57 billion, which makes a 28.83% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Saturday, 19 February 7:05PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies: