  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $42K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $42K

Published February 12th, 2022 - 04:16 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $42K
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.33%, a decrease of 0.44% over the day. (Shutterstock)

Red is dominating the crypto market today with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $42,422 at the time of writing.

Also Read9 Biggest Crypto Hacks and Scams9 Biggest Crypto Hacks and Scams

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.33%, a decrease of 0.44% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.76 trillion, decreasing 11.23% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $65.63 billion, which makes a 28.08% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 12 February 6:20PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also Read9 Biggest Crypto Hacks and Scams5 Arab Women Who Made a Difference in the Crypto World

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $42,422

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,910
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $400
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9997
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.8198
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.06
  8. Solana (SOL) $96
  9. Terra (LUNA) $52
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) 81

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptocurrencyCryptoBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...