Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $42K

Red is dominating the crypto market today with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $42,422 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.33%, a decrease of 0.44% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.76 trillion, decreasing 11.23% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $65.63 billion, which makes a 28.08% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 12 February 6:20PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $42,422 Ethereum (ETH) $2,910 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $400 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997 XRP (XRP) $0.8198 Cardano (ADA) $1.06 Solana (SOL) $96 Terra (LUNA) $52 Avalanche (AVAX) 81

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.