Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $46K

The crypto market today has been mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $46,976 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.93%, a decrease of 0.05% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.13 trillion, decreasing 1.57% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $119.37 billion, which makes a 2.01% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Wednesday, 30 March 6:30PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $47,808
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,450
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $439
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999
- XRP (XRP) $0.8751
- Cardano (ADA) $1.22
- Terra (LUNA) $107
- Solana (SOL) $114
- Avalanche (AVAX) $94
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)