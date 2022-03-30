Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $46K

The crypto market today has been mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $46,976 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.93%, a decrease of 0.05% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.13 trillion, decreasing 1.57% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $119.37 billion, which makes a 2.01% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Wednesday, 30 March 6:30PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $47,808 Ethereum (ETH) $3,450 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $439 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 XRP (XRP) $0.8751 Cardano (ADA) $1.22 Terra (LUNA) $107 Solana (SOL) $114 Avalanche (AVAX) $94

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.