Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $49K Levels

The crypto market seems to be struggling just like the rest of the world's markets with world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $49,686.66 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.86%, decreasing 0.46% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.35 trillion, decreasing 0.50% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $102.54 billion, which makes a 4.01% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday 10:36 AM (GMT+3) December 9th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $49,686.66
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,357.42
- Binance Coin (BNB) $599.66
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $190.35
- Cardano (ADA) $1.38
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Ripple (XRP) $0.8576
- Terra (LUNA) $75.24
- Polkadot (DOT) $28.80
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
