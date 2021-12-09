Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $49K Levels

The crypto market seems to be struggling just like the rest of the world's markets with world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $49,686.66 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.86%, decreasing 0.46% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.35 trillion, decreasing 0.50% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $102.54 billion, which makes a 4.01% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Thursday 10:36 AM (GMT+3) December 9th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $49,686.66 Ethereum (ETH) $4,357.42 Binance Coin (BNB) $599.66 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $190.35 Cardano (ADA) $1.38 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Ripple (XRP) $0.8576 Terra (LUNA) $75.24 Polkadot (DOT) $28.80

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.