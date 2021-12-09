Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $49K Levels

  1. Home
Published December 9th, 2021 - 08:30 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.86%, decreasing 0.46% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market seems to be struggling just like the rest of the world's markets with world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $49,686.66 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.86%, decreasing 0.46% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.35 trillion, decreasing 0.50% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $102.54 billion, which makes a 4.01% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of  Thursday 10:36 AM (GMT+3) December 9th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $49,686.66
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,357.42
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $599.66
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $190.35
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.38
  7. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  8. Ripple (XRP) $0.8576
  9. Terra (LUNA) $75.24
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $28.80

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

