Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $49K Levels

Red is still dominating the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $49,928.35 at the time of the writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.29%, decreasing 0.39% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.34 trillion, decreasing 1.12% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.79 billion, which makes a 9.58% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Bitcoin (BTC) $49,928.35
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,030.40
- Binance Coin (BNB) $540.24
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $191.88
- Cardano (ADA) $1.43
- Ripple (XRP) $0.9162
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999
- Terra (LUNA) $96.71
- Polkadot (DOT) $28.69
To get the real-time price updates
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
