Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $49K Levels

Published December 26th, 2021 - 05:40 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.29%, decreasing 0.39% over the day. (Shutterstock)

Red is still dominating the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $49,928.35 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.29%, decreasing 0.39% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.34 trillion, decreasing 1.12% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.79 billion, which makes a 9.58% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday 7:45AM (GMT+3) December 26th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
 

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $49,928.35

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,030.40
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $540.24
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $191.88
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.43
  7. Ripple (XRP) $0.9162
  8. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  9. Terra (LUNA) $96.71
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $28.69

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

