Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Soars to $43K

Published March 1st, 2022 - 05:15 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.09%, an increase of 0.56% over the day. (Shutterstock)

While the stock market is bleeding, the crypto market is recovering today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $43,526 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.09%, an increase of 0.56% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.91 trillion, increasing 5.03% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $117.80 billion, which makes a 20.26% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 1 March 8:19PM (GMT+2), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $43,526

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,924
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $401
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9994
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.7766
  7. Terra (LUNA) $89
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.9605
  9. Solana (SOL) $96
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $84

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

