Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Soars to $44K

It's one of the best days for the crypto market today with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $44,196 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.35%, a decrease of 0.34% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.98 trillion, increasing 5.19% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.68 billion, which makes a 21.07% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday, 15 February 2:52PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $44,196
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,100
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $426
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.8322
- Cardano (ADA) $1.08
- Solana (SOL) $101
- Terra (LUNA) $56
- Avalanche (AVAX) $88
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
