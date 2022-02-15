Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Soars to $44K

It's one of the best days for the crypto market today with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $44,196 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.35%, a decrease of 0.34% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.98 trillion, increasing 5.19% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.68 billion, which makes a 21.07% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Tuesday, 15 February 2:52PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $44,196 Ethereum (ETH) $3,100 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $426 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.8322 Cardano (ADA) $1.08 Solana (SOL) $101 Terra (LUNA) $56 Avalanche (AVAX) $88

