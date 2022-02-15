  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Soars to $44K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Soars to $44K

Published February 15th, 2022 - 12:47 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Soars to $44K
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.98 trillion, increasing 5.19% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

It's one of the best days for the crypto market today with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $44,196 at the time of writing.

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: Russia to Regulate CryptoCrypto News Recap: Russia to Regulate Crypto

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.35%, a decrease of 0.34% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.98 trillion, increasing 5.19% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.68 billion, which makes a 21.07% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

crypto prices today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 15 February 2:52PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: Russia to Regulate CryptoTop 5 Crypto to Look Out For in 2022

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $44,196

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,100
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $426
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.8322
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.08
  8. Solana (SOL) $101
  9. Terra (LUNA) $56
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $88

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...