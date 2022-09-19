Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $19K

The crypto market today is still in red zone with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,540 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.75%, an increase of 0.00% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $940.17 billion, decreasing 1.16% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.36 billion, which makes a 51.93% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 19 September 11:47PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $19,540 Ethereum (ETH) $1,362 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $269 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3802 Cardano (ADA) $0.4522 Solana (SOL) $32 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05841

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.