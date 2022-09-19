  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $19K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $19K

Published September 19th, 2022 - 08:38 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $19K
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is still in red zone with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,540 at the time of writing.

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: The Merge Is Successfully CompletedCrypto News Recap: The Merge Is Successfully Completed

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.75%, an increase of 0.00% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $940.17 billion, decreasing 1.16% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.36 billion, which makes a 51.93% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 19 September 11:47PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadCrypto News Recap: The Merge Is Successfully CompletedAll You Need to Know About Ethereum Merge
  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $19,540
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,362
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $269
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3802
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4522
  9. Solana (SOL) $32
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05841

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...