Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $19K

The crypto market today is still in red zone with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,540 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.75%, an increase of 0.00% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $940.17 billion, decreasing 1.16% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.36 billion, which makes a 51.93% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Monday, 19 September 11:47PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $19,540
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,362
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $269
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.3802
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4522
- Solana (SOL) $32
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05841
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
