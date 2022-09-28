Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $19K Levels

It's a green day in the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,510 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.75%, an increase of 0.39% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $942.89 billion, increasing 1.20% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $88.99 billion, which makes a 2.56% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday, 28 September 10:24PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $19,510
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,325
- Tether (USDT) $1
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $279
- XRP (XRP) $0.4382
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4382
- Solana (SOL) $33.50
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06077
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
