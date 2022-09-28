  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $19K Levels

Published September 28th, 2022 - 07:18 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $19K Levels
Source: Shutterstock

It's a green day in the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,510 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.75%, an increase of 0.39% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $942.89 billion, increasing 1.20% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $88.99 billion, which makes a 2.56% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 28 September 10:24PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $19,510
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,325
  3. Tether (USDT) $1
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $279
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.4382
  7. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4382
  9. Solana (SOL) $33.50
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06077

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

