Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $19K Levels

It's a green day in the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,510 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.75%, an increase of 0.39% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $942.89 billion, increasing 1.20% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $88.99 billion, which makes a 2.56% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 28 September 10:24PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $19,510 Ethereum (ETH) $1,325 Tether (USDT) $1 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $279 XRP (XRP) $0.4382 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.4382 Solana (SOL) $33.50 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06077

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.