Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $20K

The crypto market today is trying to recover with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,036.97 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.27%, an increase of 0.13% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $977.88 billion, decreasing 1.73% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.61 billion, which makes a 10.13% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Thursday, 1 September 06:13AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $20,027 Ethereum (ETH) $1,550 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $0.99 Binance Coin (BNB) $277 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3263 Cardano (ADA) $0.4484 Solana (SOL) $31.30 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06105

