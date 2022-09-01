Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $20K

  1. Home
Published September 1st, 2022 - 05:57 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is trying to recover with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,036.97 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.27%, an increase of 0.13% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $977.88 billion, decreasing 1.73% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.61 billion, which makes a 10.13% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 1 September 06:13AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $20,027

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,550
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.99
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $277
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3263
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4484
  9. Solana (SOL) $31.30
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06105

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

