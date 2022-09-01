Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $20K

The crypto market today is trying to recover with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,036.97 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.27%, an increase of 0.13% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $977.88 billion, decreasing 1.73% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.61 billion, which makes a 10.13% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday, 1 September 06:13AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $20,027
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,550
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.99
- Binance Coin (BNB) $277
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.3263
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4484
- Solana (SOL) $31.30
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06105
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
