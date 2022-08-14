Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $24K

The crypto market today is covered in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $24,283 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.02%, an increase of 0.13% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.16 trillion, decreasing 0.93% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $59.25 billion, which makes a 3.47% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Sunday, 14 August 10:24PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $24,283
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,930
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999
- Binance Coin (BNB) $319
- Cardano (ADA) $0.5683
- XRP (XRP) $0.3794
- Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9999
- Solana (SOL) $44
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07962
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)