Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $29K

The crypto market today is still in the red zone with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,593 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.40%, an increase of 0.13% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.27 trillion, decreasing 0.01% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.04 billion, which makes a 15.70% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Sunday, 15 May 12:11PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $29,593
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,022
- Tether (USDT) $0.9987
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $291
- XRP (XRP) $0.4188
- Cardano (ADA) $0.5328
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $51
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08748
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
