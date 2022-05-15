Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $29K

The crypto market today is still in the red zone with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,593 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.40%, an increase of 0.13% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.27 trillion, decreasing 0.01% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.04 billion, which makes a 15.70% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 15 May 12:11PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $29,593 Ethereum (ETH) $2,022 Tether (USDT) $0.9987 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $291 XRP (XRP) $0.4188 Cardano (ADA) $0.5328 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $51 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08748

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.