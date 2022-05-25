Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $29K

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,822 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.80%, an increase of 0.28% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.26 trillion, increasing 0.55% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.67 billion, which makes a 9.61% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Wednesday, 25 May 9:24PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $29,822 Ethereum (ETH) $1,968 Tether (USDT) $0.999 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $327 XRP (XRP) $0.4043 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.5155 Solana (SOL) $48 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08298

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.