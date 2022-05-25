Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $29K

  1. Home
Published May 25th, 2022 - 06:20 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.80%, an increase of 0.28% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,822 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.80%, an increase of 0.28% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.26 trillion, increasing 0.55% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.67 billion, which makes a 9.61% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 25 May 9:24PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $29,822

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,968
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.999
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $327
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.4043
  7. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.5155
  9. Solana (SOL) $48
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08298

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

