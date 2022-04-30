Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $38K

Red is still dominating the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $38,364 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.06%, an increase of 0.30% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.74 trillion, decreasing 1.09% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $73.71 billion, which makes a 16.38% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Saturday, 30 April PM 10:21(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $38,364
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,792
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $390
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Solana (SOL) $90
- XRP (XRP) $0.6105
- Terra (LUNA) $81
- Cardano (ADA) $0.7846
- TerraUSD (UST) $0.9988
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)