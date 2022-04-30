Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $38K

Red is still dominating the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $38,364 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.06%, an increase of 0.30% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.74 trillion, decreasing 1.09% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $73.71 billion, which makes a 16.38% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 30 April PM 10:21(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $38,364 Ethereum (ETH) $2,792 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $390 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Solana (SOL) $90 XRP (XRP) $0.6105 Terra (LUNA) $81 Cardano (ADA) $0.7846 TerraUSD (UST) $0.9988

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.