Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $39K

The crypto market is still trading in green today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,271 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.68%, a decrease of 0.28% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.79 trillion, increasing 1.89% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $83.69 billion, which makes a 28.35% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Saturday, 26 February 6:57PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $39,271
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,792
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $376
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999
- XRP (XRP) $0.7615
- Cardano (ADA) $0.9014
- Solana (SOL) $91
- Terra (LUNA) $75
- Avalanche (AVAX) 81
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
