  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $39K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $39K

Published February 26th, 2022 - 03:53 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $39K
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.79 trillion, increasing 1.89% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is still trading in green today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,271 at the time of writing.

Also ReadDecentraland: Everything You Need to KnowDecentraland: Everything You Need to Know

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.68%, a decrease of 0.28% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.79 trillion, increasing 1.89% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $83.69 billion, which makes a 28.35% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 26 February 6:57PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadDecentraland: Everything You Need to KnowBest 5 Countries For Crypto Mining 

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $39,271

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,792
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $376
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.7615
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.9014
  8. Solana (SOL) $91
  9. Terra (LUNA) $75
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) 81

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...