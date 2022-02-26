Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $39K

The crypto market is still trading in green today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,271 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.68%, a decrease of 0.28% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.79 trillion, increasing 1.89% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $83.69 billion, which makes a 28.35% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 26 February 6:57PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $39,271 Ethereum (ETH) $2,792 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $376 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 XRP (XRP) $0.7615 Cardano (ADA) $0.9014 Solana (SOL) $91 Terra (LUNA) $75 Avalanche (AVAX) 81

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.