Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $39K

Although the crypto market is mainly trading in green today, the situation didn't change much since yesterday with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,110 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.47%, a decrease of 0.03% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.75 trillion, increasing 1.27% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.33 billion, which makes a 24.24% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Saturday, 12 March 8:40PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $39,110
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,592
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $377
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999
- XRP (XRP) $0.79
- Terra (LUNA) $89
- Cardano (ADA) $0.7973
- Solana (SOL) $81
- Avalanche (AVAX) $72
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
