Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $39K

Although the crypto market is mainly trading in green today, the situation didn't change much since yesterday with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,110 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.47%, a decrease of 0.03% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.75 trillion, increasing 1.27% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.33 billion, which makes a 24.24% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 12 March 8:40PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $39,110 Ethereum (ETH) $2,592 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $377 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 XRP (XRP) $0.79 Terra (LUNA) $89 Cardano (ADA) $0.7973 Solana (SOL) $81 Avalanche (AVAX) $72

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.