Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $39K

It's another red day for the crypto market with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,511 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.98%, an increase of 0.14% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.83 trillion, decreasing 0.94% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $50.80 billion, which makes a 29.96% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 24 April 4:30PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $39,511 Ethereum (ETH) $2,934 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $401 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 XRP (XRP) $0.7053 Solana (SOL) $100 Terra (LUNA) $90 Cardano (ADA) $0.8883 Avalanche (AVAX) $72

