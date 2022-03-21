Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $41K

The crypto market is trading mainly in green today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $41,200 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.80%, a decrease of 0.37% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.87 trillion, increasing 0.22% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $86.22 billion, which makes a 1.51% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Monday, 21 March 3:33PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $41,200 Ethereum (ETH) $2,904 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $394 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 XRP (XRP) $0.8144 Terra (LUNA) $95 Cardano (ADA) $0.8994 Solana (SOL) $90 Avalanche (AVAX) $90

