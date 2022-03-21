Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $41K

  1. Home
Published March 21st, 2022 - 12:29 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.80%, a decrease of 0.37% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is trading mainly in green today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $41,200 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.80%, a decrease of 0.37% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.87 trillion, increasing 0.22% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $86.22 billion, which makes a 1.51% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Monday, 21 March 3:33PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $41,200

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,904
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $394
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.8144
  7. Terra (LUNA) $95
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.8994
  9. Solana (SOL) $90
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $90

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

