Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $43K

Published February 11th, 2022 - 04:21 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.94%, an increase of 0.06% over the day. (Shutterstock)

Although the crypto market is trading in red today, bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, is relatively still stable trading at $43,602 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.94%, an increase of 0.06% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.67 trillion, decreasing 17.92% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $57.20 billion, which makes a 43.51% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 11 February 6:24PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $43,602

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,099
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $414
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9992
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.8161
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.15
  8. Solana (SOL) $105
  9. Avalanche (AVAX) 90
  10. Terra (LUNA) $53

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

