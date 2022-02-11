Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $43K

Although the crypto market is trading in red today, bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, is relatively still stable trading at $43,602 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.94%, an increase of 0.06% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.67 trillion, decreasing 17.92% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $57.20 billion, which makes a 43.51% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday, 11 February 6:24PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $43,602
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,099
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $414
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9992
- XRP (XRP) $0.8161
- Cardano (ADA) $1.15
- Solana (SOL) $105
- Avalanche (AVAX) 90
- Terra (LUNA) $53
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
