Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $43K

Although the crypto market is trading in red today, bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, is relatively still stable trading at $43,602 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.94%, an increase of 0.06% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.67 trillion, decreasing 17.92% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $57.20 billion, which makes a 43.51% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 11 February 6:24PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $43,602 Ethereum (ETH) $3,099 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $414 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9992 XRP (XRP) $0.8161 Cardano (ADA) $1.15 Solana (SOL) $105 Avalanche (AVAX) 90 Terra (LUNA) $53

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.