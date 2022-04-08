Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $43K

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $43,645 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.10%, a decrease of 0.23% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.02 trillion, increasing 0.94% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $82.25 billion, which makes a 18.67% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 8 April 7:25PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $43,645 Ethereum (ETH) $3,280 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $431 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997 Solana (SOL) $115 XRP (XRP) $0.7707 Cardano (ADA) $1.07 Terra (LUNA) $100 Avalanche (AVAX) $89

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.