Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $43K

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $43,645 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.10%, a decrease of 0.23% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.02 trillion, increasing 0.94% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $82.25 billion, which makes a 18.67% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday, 8 April 7:25PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $43,645
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,280
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $431
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997
- Solana (SOL) $115
- XRP (XRP) $0.7707
- Cardano (ADA) $1.07
- Terra (LUNA) $100
- Avalanche (AVAX) $89
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
