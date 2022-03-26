Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $44K

The crypto market today has been trading in mix, bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, was up and trading at $44,290 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.06%, a decrease of 0.06% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.00 trillion, decreasing 0.16% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.41 billion, which makes a 35.93% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 26 March 6:42PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $44,290 Ethereum (ETH) $3,124 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $414 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 XRP (XRP) $0.8306 Cardano (ADA) $1.13 Solana (SOL) $101 Terra (LUNA) $90 Avalanche (AVAX) $86

