  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $44K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $44K

Published March 26th, 2022 - 03:36 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $44K
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.06%, a decrease of 0.06% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today has been trading in mix, bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, was up and trading at $44,290 at the time of writing.

Also Read5 Things You Didn't Know You Could Buy with Crypto5 Things You Didn't Know You Could Buy with Crypto

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.06%, a decrease of 0.06% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.00 trillion, decreasing 0.16% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.41 billion, which makes a 35.93% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 26 March 6:42PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also Read5 Things You Didn't Know You Could Buy with CryptoWhat are Wrapped Crypto Tokens?

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $44,290

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,124
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $414
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.8306
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.13
  8. Solana (SOL) $101
  9. Terra (LUNA) $90
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $86

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...