Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $46K

Published March 31st, 2022 - 02:08 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.61%, a decrease of 0.32% over the day. (Shutterstock)

Red is still dominating the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $46,476 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.61%, a decrease of 0.32% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.13 trillion, increasing 0.13% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $117.22 billion, which makes a 1.74% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 31 March 5:13PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $46,476

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,361
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $434
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9997
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.819
  7. Solana (SOL) $123
  8. Cardano (ADA) $1.17
  9. Terra (LUNA) $104
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $96

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

