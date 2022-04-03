Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $46K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $46,562 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.86%, a decrease of 0.13% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.17 trillion, increasing 0.76% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $100.80 billion, which makes a 13.87% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 3 April 6:29PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $46,562 Ethereum (ETH) $3,513 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $449 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 Solana (SOL) $137 XRP (XRP) $0.8409 Terra (LUNA) $114 Cardano (ADA) $1.18 Avalanche (AVAX) $98

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.