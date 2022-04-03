Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $46K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $46,562 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.86%, a decrease of 0.13% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.17 trillion, increasing 0.76% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $100.80 billion, which makes a 13.87% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Sunday, 3 April 6:29PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $46,562
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,513
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $449
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998
- Solana (SOL) $137
- XRP (XRP) $0.8409
- Terra (LUNA) $114
- Cardano (ADA) $1.18
- Avalanche (AVAX) $98
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
