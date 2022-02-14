Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Steady at $42K

Although red has been dominating the crypto market today, some cryptocurrencies have been going up like bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, which was trading at $42,671 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.53%, an increase of 0.20% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.90 trillion, decreasing 0.48% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.98 billion, which makes a 13.59% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 14 February 6:11PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $42,671 Ethereum (ETH) $2,940 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $402 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.8043 Cardano (ADA) $1.05 Solana (SOL) $96 Terra (LUNA) $54 Avalanche (AVAX) $81

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.