Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Steady at $42K

Although red has been dominating the crypto market today, some cryptocurrencies have been going up like bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, which was trading at $42,671 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.53%, an increase of 0.20% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.90 trillion, decreasing 0.48% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.98 billion, which makes a 13.59% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Monday, 14 February 6:11PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $42,671
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,940
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $402
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.8043
- Cardano (ADA) $1.05
- Solana (SOL) $96
- Terra (LUNA) $54
- Avalanche (AVAX) $81
