Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Steady at $42K

Published February 14th, 2022 - 04:06 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.53%, an increase of 0.20% over the day. (Shutterstock)

Although red has been dominating the crypto market today, some cryptocurrencies have been going up like bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, which was trading at $42,671 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.53%, an increase of 0.20% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.90 trillion, decreasing 0.48% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.98 billion, which makes a 13.59% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 14 February 6:11PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $42,671

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,940
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $402
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.8043
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.05
  8. Solana (SOL) $96
  9. Terra (LUNA) $54
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $81

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

