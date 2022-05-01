Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Struggles to Remain at $38K Levels

While the majority of cryptocurrencies and bitcoin are trading in red, the situation is different for stablecoins where we noticed that TerraUSD making its way among the top 10 cryptocurrencies in terms of market cap.

The world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin was trading at $38,033 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.21%, an increase of 0.46% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.71 trillion, decreasing 2.77% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.27 billion, which makes a 0.39% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 1 May 11:30AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $38,033 Ethereum (ETH) $2,775 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $383 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $89 XRP (XRP) $0.5907 Terra (LUNA) $80 Cardano (ADA) $0.7723 TerraUSD (UST) $0.9997

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.