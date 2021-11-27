  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Struggles to Remain at $55K Levels

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Struggles to Remain at $55K Levels

Published November 27th, 2021 - 09:15 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Struggles to Remain at $55K Levels
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.60%, decreasing 0.42% over the day. (Shutterstock)

It seems things are getting better in the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin,  trading at $55,135.96 at the time of writing.

Also Read3 Reasons Why Avalanche (AVAX) Price is Soaring3 Reasons Why Avalanche (AVAX) Price is Soaring

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.60%, decreasing 0.42% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.50 trillion, increasing 0.96% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $139.58 billion, which makes a 12.90% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday 11:18AM (GMT+3) November 27th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also Read3 Reasons Why Avalanche (AVAX) Price is Soaring3 Reasons Why Solana Price Keeps Climbing
  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $55,135.96
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,163.64
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $604.70
  4. Tether (USDT) $1
  5. Solana (SOL) $197.55
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.57
  7. Ripple (XRP) $0.9602
  8. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9991
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $35.68
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2079

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

Tags:BitcoinCrypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrency

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...