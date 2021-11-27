Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Struggles to Remain at $55K Levels

It seems things are getting better in the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $55,135.96 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.60%, decreasing 0.42% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.50 trillion, increasing 0.96% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $139.58 billion, which makes a 12.90% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday 11:18AM (GMT+3) November 27th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies: