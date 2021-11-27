Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Struggles to Remain at $55K Levels

It seems things are getting better in the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $55,135.96 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.60%, decreasing 0.42% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.50 trillion, increasing 0.96% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $139.58 billion, which makes a 12.90% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Saturday 11:18AM (GMT+3) November 27th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $55,135.96
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,163.64
- Binance Coin (BNB) $604.70
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Solana (SOL) $197.55
- Cardano (ADA) $1.57
- Ripple (XRP) $0.9602
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9991
- Polkadot (DOT) $35.68
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2079
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
