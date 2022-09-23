Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stuck at $18K Levels

The crypto market today is mainly trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $18,796 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.01%, a decrease of 0.45% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $921.30 billion, decreasing 2.02% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.93 billion, which makes a 2.64% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 23 September 10:56PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $18,796 Ethereum (ETH) $1,290 Tether (USDT) $1 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $271 XRP (XRP) $0.4685 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.4536 Solana (SOL) $31 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.0635

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.