Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stuck at $35K

Published January 23rd, 2022 - 05:27 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.97%, a decrease of 0.44% over the day. (Shutterstock)

Things are getting greener in the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $35,330.22 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.97%, a decrease of 0.44% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.63 trillion, increasing 2.19% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.24 billion, which makes a 38.66% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 23 January 7:32PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $35,330.22

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,438.57
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $375.19
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.11
  7. Solana (SOL) $98.39
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.6072
  9. Terra (LUNA) $67.39
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1389

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

