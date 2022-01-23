Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stuck at $35K

Things are getting greener in the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $35,330.22 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.97%, a decrease of 0.44% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.63 trillion, increasing 2.19% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.24 billion, which makes a 38.66% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 23 January 7:32PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $35,330.22 Ethereum (ETH) $2,438.57 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $375.19 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $1.11 Solana (SOL) $98.39 XRP (XRP) $0.6072 Terra (LUNA) $67.39 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1389

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.