Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Above $47K

Bitcoin's (BTC) price is hovering around $47,000. BTC's dominance is currently 42.66%, a decrease of 0.51% over the day

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.12 trillion, increasing 2.99% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $98.94 billion, which makes a 5.61% decrease from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Saturday 6:30 PM (GMT+3) October 2nd, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $47,898 Ethereum (ETH) $3,324 Cardano (ADA) $2.25 Binance Coin (BNB) $423.81 Tether (USDT) $1 Solana (SOL) $167.93 Ripple (XRP) $1.04 Polkadot (DOT) $32.51 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.21

