Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Above $47K

Bitcoin's (BTC) price is hovering around $47 BTC’s dominance is currently 42.66%, a decrease of 0.51% over the day
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.12 trillion, increasing 2.99% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $98.94 billion, which makes a 5.61% decrease from yesterday.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Saturday 6:30 PM (GMT+3) October 2nd, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $47,898
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,324
- Cardano (ADA) $2.25
- Binance Coin (BNB) $423.81
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Solana (SOL) $167.93
- Ripple (XRP) $1.04
- Polkadot (DOT) $32.51
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.21
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)