Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Above $47K

Published October 2nd, 2021 - 01:34 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.12 trillion, increasing 2.99% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

Bitcoin's (BTC) price is hovering around $47 BTC’s dominance is currently 42.66%, a decrease of 0.51% over the day

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.12 trillion, increasing 2.99% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $98.94 billion, which makes a 5.61% decrease from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Saturday 6:30 PM (GMT+3) October 2nd, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $47,898
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,324
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.25
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $423.81
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Solana (SOL) $167.93
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.04
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $32.51
  9. USD Coin (USDC) $1
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.21

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

