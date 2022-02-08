Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Still at $43K

The crypto market is still in the green today with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $43,135 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.67%, an increase of 0.17% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.96 trillion, decreasing 2.32% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $102.47 billion, which makes a 13.89% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Tuesday, 8 February 9:15PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.