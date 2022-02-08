Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Still at $43K

  1. Home
Published February 8th, 2022 - 06:56 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.96 trillion, decreasing 2.32% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $102.47 billion, which makes a 13.89% increase. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.67%, an increase of 0.17% over the day.

The crypto market is still in the green today with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $43,135 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto and bitcoin

As of Tuesday, 8 February 9:15PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $43,058

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,059
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $411.44
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9998
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.15
  7. Solana (SOL) $111.51
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.8162
  9. Terra (LUNA) $56.56
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $21.32

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

