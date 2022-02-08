Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Still at $43K

The crypto market is still in the green today with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $43,135 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.67%, an increase of 0.17% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.96 trillion, decreasing 2.32% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $102.47 billion, which makes a 13.89% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday, 8 February 9:15PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $43,058
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,059
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $411.44
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998
- Cardano (ADA) $1.15
- Solana (SOL) $111.51
- XRP (XRP) $0.8162
- Terra (LUNA) $56.56
- Polkadot (DOT) $21.32
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
