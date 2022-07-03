Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $19K

The crypto market today is still struggling with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,239 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.25%, an increase of 0.02% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $868.72 billion, decreasing 0.65% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $36.86 billion, which makes a 21.85% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 3 July 10:22PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $19,239 Ethereum (ETH) $1,060 Tether (USDT) $0.9991 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $216 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3207 Cardano (ADA) $0.4524 Solana (SOL) $32 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06603

