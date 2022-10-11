Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $19K

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,109 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.80%, an increase of 0.25% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $920.16 billion, decreasing 0.16% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $52.97 billion, which makes a 35.21% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 11 October 2:12PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $19,109 Ethereum (ETH) $1,284 Tether (USDT) $1 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $271 XRP (XRP) $0.4849 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.3968 Solana (SOL) $31 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05969

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice