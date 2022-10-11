Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $19K

  1. Home
Published October 11th, 2022 - 11:07 GMT
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,109 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.80%, an increase of 0.25% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $920.16 billion, decreasing 0.16% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $52.97 billion, which makes a 35.21% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 11 October 2:12PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $19,109
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,284
  3. Tether (USDT) $1
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $271
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.4849
  7. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.3968
  9. Solana (SOL) $31
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05969

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice

