Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $19K Levels

The crypto market today is trading in covered in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,043 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.20%, an increase of 0.16% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $933.53 billion, decreasing 0.29% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.50 billion, which makes a 55.97% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Monday, 26 September 7:33PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $19,043
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,316
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Binance Coin (BNB) $273
- XRP (XRP) $0.4685
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4441
- Solana (SOL) $32
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06075
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
