Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $19K Levels

The crypto market today is trading in covered in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,043 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.20%, an increase of 0.16% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $933.53 billion, decreasing 0.29% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.50 billion, which makes a 55.97% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 26 September 7:33PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $19,043 Ethereum (ETH) $1,316 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Binance Coin (BNB) $273 XRP (XRP) $0.4685 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.4441 Solana (SOL) $32 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06075

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.