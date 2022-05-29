Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $29K

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,178 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.81%, an increase of 0.04% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.21 trillion, increasing 0.72% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $47.26 billion, which makes a 19.40% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Sunday, 29 May 9:59PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $29,178
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,795
- Tether (USDT) $0.999
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $302
- XRP (XRP) $0.3861
- Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9996
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4721
- Solana (SOL) $44
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08186
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
