Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $29K

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,178 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.81%, an increase of 0.04% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.21 trillion, increasing 0.72% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $47.26 billion, which makes a 19.40% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 29 May 9:59PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $29,178 Ethereum (ETH) $1,795 Tether (USDT) $0.999 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $302 XRP (XRP) $0.3861 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9996 Cardano (ADA) $0.4721 Solana (SOL) $44 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08186

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.