Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $29K

Published May 29th, 2022 - 06:56 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,178 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.81%, an increase of 0.04% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.21 trillion, increasing 0.72% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $47.26 billion, which makes a 19.40% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 29 May 9:59PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $29,178

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,795
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.999
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $302
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.3861
  7. Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9996
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4721
  9. Solana (SOL) $44
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08186

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

