Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $29K Levels

Red is still dominating the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,617 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.87%, an increase of 1.11% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.26 trillion, decreasing 5.93% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $215.99 billion, which makes a 10.10% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday, 12 May 7:40PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $29,617
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,013
- Tether (USDT) $0.9968
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $279
- XRP (XRP) $0.3958
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $0.5009
- Solana (SOL) $46
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08498

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
