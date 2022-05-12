Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $29K Levels

Red is still dominating the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,617 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.87%, an increase of 1.11% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.26 trillion, decreasing 5.93% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $215.99 billion, which makes a 10.10% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 12 May 7:40PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $29,617 Ethereum (ETH) $2,013 Tether (USDT) $0.9968 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $279 XRP (XRP) $0.3958 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.5009 Solana (SOL) $46 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08498

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.