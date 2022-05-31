Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $30K

  1. Home
Published May 31st, 2022 - 07:44 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

It's another green day for the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $31,706 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.36%, an increase of 0.52% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.30 trillion, increasing 2.19% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $99.77 billion, which makes a 36.12% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 31 May 10:46PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $31,706

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,940
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9993
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $319
  6. Cardano (ADA) $0.6001
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.4146
  8. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  9. Solana (SOL) $45
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08588

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

