Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $30K

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $30,165 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.34%, a decrease of 0.11% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.24 trillion, increasing 0.76% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $59.82 billion, which makes a 31.70% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 9 June 9:51PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $30,165 Ethereum (ETH) $1,793 Tether (USDT) $0.9993 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 Binance Coin (BNB) $290 Cardano (ADA) $0.64 XRP (XRP) $0.4009 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9989 Solana (SOL) $40 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07945

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.