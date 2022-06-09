Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $30K

  1. Home
Published June 9th, 2022 - 06:47 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $30,165 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.34%, a decrease of 0.11% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.24 trillion, increasing 0.76% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $59.82 billion, which makes a 31.70% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 9 June 9:51PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $30,165

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,793
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9993
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $290
  6. Cardano (ADA) $0.64
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.4009
  8. Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9989
  9. Solana (SOL) $40
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07945

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

