Crypto Prices Today: BNB, SOL Soar Up, BTC Down

The crypto prices today are mixed, while most altcoins in the green. Binance's BNB is still rising and SOL continued its rally trading $613 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin (BTC) was slightly down 0.23% to $60,794 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.69%, a increase of 0.01% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.68 trillion, decreasing 0.59% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $106.94 billion, which makes a 12.54% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Saturday 6 PM (GMT+3) November 6th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $60,794
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,709
- Binance Coin (BNB) $613.71
- Solana (SOL) $253,11
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Cardano (ADA) $1.97
- Ripple (XRP) $1.14
- Polkadot (DOT) $50.47
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.25
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)