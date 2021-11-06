Crypto Prices Today: BNB, SOL Soar Up, BTC Down

  1. Home
Published November 6th, 2021 - 03:47 GMT
Bitcoin (BTC) was slightly down 0.23% to $60,794 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently  42.69%, a increase of 0.01% over the day. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.68 trillion, decreasing 0.59% over the last day.

The crypto prices today are mixed, while most altcoins in the green. Binance's BNB is still rising and SOL continued its rally trading $613 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin (BTC) was slightly down 0.23% to $60,794 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently  42.69%, a increase of 0.01% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.68 trillion, decreasing 0.59% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $106.94 billion, which makes a 12.54% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

BNB

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Saturday 6 PM (GMT+3) November 6th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $60,794
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,709
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $613.71
  4. Solana (SOL) $253,11
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.97
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.14
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $50.47
  9. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.25

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

