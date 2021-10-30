Crypto Prices Today: Memecoin Price Wars Continue

The crypto prices today are still in the red zone with Bitcoin (BTC) slipping %1.57 to $61,411 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.28%, an increase of 0.03% over the day.
The self-proclaimed ‘Dogecoin killer’, SHIBA INU is also still performing great and back to the 9th place.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.61 trillion, decreasing 1.41% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $122.40 billion, which makes an 17.07% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Saturday 6PM (GMT+3) October 30th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $61,411
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,292
- Binance Coin (BNB) $520.17
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Cardano (ADA) $1.97
- Solana (SOL) $192.99
- Ripple (XRP) $1.08
- Polkadot (DOT) $42.79
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) $0.00007054
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.27
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
