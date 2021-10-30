Crypto Prices Today: Memecoin Price Wars Continue

  1. Home
Published October 30th, 2021 - 03:30 GMT
The self-proclaimed ‘Dogecoin killer’, SHIBA INU is also still performing great and back to the 9th place. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.61 trillion, decreasing 1.41% over the last day.

 The crypto prices today are still in the red zone with Bitcoin (BTC) slipping %1.57 to $61,411 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.28%, an increase of 0.03% over the day.

The self-proclaimed ‘Dogecoin killer’, SHIBA INU is also still performing great and back to the 9th place.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.61 trillion, decreasing 1.41% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $122.40 billion, which makes an 17.07% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Saturday 6PM (GMT+3) October 30th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $61,411
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,292
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $520.17
  4. Tether (USDT) $1
  5. Cardano (ADA) $1.97
  6. Solana (SOL) $192.99
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.08
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $42.79
  9. SHIBA INU (SHIB) $0.00007054
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.27

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

