2021 was the year in which the crypto markets nearly tripled in value, not only pushing crypto investments into the mainstream, but also pushing the stock market to the back seat of the world of trading.



To put this into some perspective, no story of crypto success would be complete without alluding to the fear of missing out (FOMO). This inelastic buying habit has been pivotal in escalating prices even higher to unforeseen ceilings. While some crypto has made life-altering gains, other coins made eye-watering dips.

History provides wisdom so let’s take a closer look at the crypto winners and losers of 2021 wishing that will help us heed to its lessons.

Top 3 Crypto Winners of 2021

Dogecoin (DOGE): 1-year price change: +3,000%

The hottest meme token of the year has garnered most of its attention thanks to Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, who turned the meme into gold, and will soon start letting people purchase some of its merchandise with the meme cryptocurrency! As staggering as it sounds, Doge mania is expected to continue as Doge has inspired several other meme tokens centered around the Japanese canine breed.

Solana (SOL): 1-year price change +15,000%

Being among the ten most discussed crypto coins on Twitter, as per the graph shared by ICO Analytics, SOL rose in both the ranks in both popularity and market cap. Solana, which is a decentralized blockchain built to enable scalable, user-friendly apps for the world, is becoming wildly popular. Since July, the price of SOL skyrocketed so much that traders started to call the season Solana summer.

Having one of the most impressive price charts this year and taking the crypto world by storm, SOL is one of the trending coins now and has already rose +15,000% last year.

Tera (LUNA): 1-year price change +13,790%

Proven unstoppable for most of 202, LUNA increased visibility, rallying 13,790% in value and making astronomical gains. Currently ranked #11 by marketcap, LUNA is on fire. Terra is a public blockchain protocol deploying a suite of algorithmic decentralized stablecoins which underpin a thriving ecosystem that brings DeFi to the masses.



Hit by FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) Terra’s ecosystem is booming as investors as well as traders got very LUNAtic and hurried to get a piece of LUNA. Thus the boost is attributed to the rapid growth of users, don’t underestimate the power of enthusiasm!

Top 3 Crypto Losers of 2021

Shiba Inu (SHIBA): 1-year price change -60%

Aiming to dethrone dogecoin, the self-proclaimed “DOGEKiller” at first grew 300 time it’s value when it was anonymously created back in 2020. Despite all its jaw-dropping 49,000,000% hike, SHIBA has lost almost all those gains plummeting 60%. Ranked 13th largest cryptocurrency in the world, with a market cap of over $20 billion, Shiba Inu was the most viewed cryptocurrency in 2021 on CoinmarketCap, surpassing Bitcoin!

It is worth noting that almost 70.52% of SHIB’s total circulation is owned by eight whale accounts, of which, one whale holds 41.03 per cent.

Squid Game (SQUID) 1-year price change (All value)

Ironically, in the dystopian series, players are gambling with their lives for a better financial future, but little did the traders know that they would be victims of some scammer gambling with their money.

SQUID, which marketed itself as a "play-to-earn cryptocurrency", is the only token that can be used to play the online version of Squid Game created by gamers. Players need to buy SQUID tokens to participate in a game or get a restart after they fail in the game.

Started at $0.04 on 27 October and had risen to a peak of $35, then suddenly dropping to $0.002. Little did the investors know that the price of the coin inspired by Netflix's global hit South Korean series might actually fall further from here, collapsing to effectively zero in the blink of an eye after its unknown creators cleaned out $3.3 million. This made SQUID the worst crypto assets to hold in 2021.

Bitcoin SV (BSV):1-year price change -24.2%

Bitcoin SV, is the spin off token that came into existence following the hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) blockchain in 2018 due to node disagreement. Claiming it has delivered Satoshi’s vision of One Global Blockchain, BSV was a prominent loser in 2021 dropping 24.2% and

negativity tends to cascade from the top down.