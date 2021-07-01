CureVac's Vaccine Only 48 Percent Effective

CureVac's coronavirus vaccine candidate has an efficacy of 48 per cent against Covid-19 illness across all age groups according to final study data, the company said late Wednesday.

The German vaccine developer recently announced that its first-generation Covid-19 jab candidate had an efficacy of about 47 per cent according to a preliminary evaluation, dpa international reported.

The announcement had caused a significant drop in firm's stock price and disappointment among politicians as it significantly lower than other vaccines.

The final results showed that among the 18 to 60 age group, the vaccine was 53 percent effective against disease of any severity and 77 percent effective against moderate and severe disease progression.

There was complete protection against hospitalization or death in this age group.

CureVac spokeswoman Sarah Fakih said the data for over-60s in the study was insufficient to determine efficacy.

The Tuebingen-based company's jab is a co-called mRNA vaccine, like the German-US BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine and US-developed Moderna.

The final analysis examined 228 confirmed Covid-19 cases across 15 viral strains. 204 cases were sequenced to identify which variant caused the infection.

So-called variants of concern or special interest were identified in about 86 per cent of the cases.

About 40,000 subjects in ten countries in Latin America and Europe participated in the study.

CureVac will give detailed results in a Thursday morning press conference.