Denmark Completely Halts Using AstraZeneca Vaccine

Published April 15th, 2021 - 10:30 GMT
According to dpa, Denmark had temporarily suspended vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot on March 11 as a precautionary measure and has not resumed them since then, even to a limited extent as other countries have done. (Shutterstock)
Denmark is completely halting the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, Danish Health Administration head Soren Brostrom has said.

The vaccination campaign will continue without the shot from the British-Swedish company, Brostrom said at a press conference in Copenhagen on Wednesday.

According to dpa, Denmark had temporarily suspended vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot on March 11 as a precautionary measure and has not resumed them since then, even to a limited extent as other countries have done.

The reason for the halt were isolated severe cases of blood clots - and even suspected deaths - in people who had previously been vaccinated against Covid-19 with the AstraZeneca shot.

