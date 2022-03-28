Designing Instagram Ad Campaign? 18 Facts You Need to Know

In October 2010, Instagram came to life as one of the pioneering social media networks where people can post nothing but photos. Yet, the platform is now of the strongest on the internet, enabling users to post a variety of content that reaches billions of followers around the world.

Over the past 12 years, the photo and video sharing platform has been keeping up with the changing dynamics in the internet world, making it one of the most popular amongst different generations. On its first day of lunching back in October 2010, the network saw an influx of 25,000 users in about 24 hours. Today, the platform has nearly 1.48 billion users from every corner of the globe.

Two years after becoming the world's leading photo-sharing app, Instagram was acquired by the then-most popular social media network; Facebook (now known as Meta) for $1 billion and has since been accompanying Facebook in the top charts of social media use.



Find more statistics at Statista

In 2013, the social media booming platform introduced its first paid apps, paving the way for businesses to start utilizing the growing platform to promote their services and products amongst a wider audience.

Nowadays, almost every business attempts to keep a strong presence on Instagram to keep updating clients and customers with the most recent business developments. Similarly, most, if not all, businesses have social media consultants and experts, ones who stay up-to-date with algorithm changes and the right tactics to run the right ad campaigns using Instagram and other platforms.

During the last quarter of 2021, the thriving app was the most downloaded app around the world.

Things You Need to Know Before Running Ads on Instagram

In order for you to design the optimal paid ad campaign on this platform, knowing the following facts and statistics can help make sound decisions for each campaign, based on objective, audience, industry, and budget.

1- Instagram content forms include photo and video posts, carousel posts, stories, reels in addition, to live streamings.

2- All paid content features a "sponsored" flag, which is vital to credibility.

3- The platform grants businesses extra features that are only available for paid content, such as posting links, Call-To-Action buttons, in addition to product catalogs.

4- As of 2022, the social network has an average of 1.9 billion active users on a daily basis, out of which 48.4% of all Instagram users are female while 51.6% are male.

5- 87% of its users are located outside the United States.

6- An estimated 71% of U.S businesses claim to use the platform for Business.

7- 200 million+ Instagrammers visit at least one business profile daily.

8- According to data unconfirmed by Meta, there are more than 30 million influencers on Instagram, 55.4% of which use the platform's stories for sponsored campaigns.

9- 60% of people say they discover new products on Instagram.

10- Instagram ads reach about 18.7% of the world's population and 29.9% of internet users.

11- In 2021, Instagram ads reached more than 257 million people, with a 21% increase compared to 2020.

12- 37% of the platform's users interact with influencers.

6 Instagram Content Engagement Facts

1- More than 200 million accounts view the Instagram explore page every day.

2- Adding location to posts makes them more engaging by 79%.

3- Photos that show human faces receive 38% more likes than others.

4- Using at least one hashtag with a post, makes it more engaging by about 12.6%.

5- Videos (including Reels) on Instagram receive 2 times more engagement than photos.

6- Carousels's average engagement rate of 1.92%, compared to 1.45% for standalone video posts and 1.74% for single images.