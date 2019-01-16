Saudi Government to Pay Private Sector in an Attempt to Expand Saudization
Saudi Arabia has restricted certain jobs to Saudis and pressed companies to employ higher ratios of nationals to foreign workers. (Shutterstock)
The government will contribute to the wages of Saudis employed in the private sector, one of several incentives to motivate the hiring of nationals and increase their participation in the labor market.
Saudi Minister of Labor and Social Development Ahmad Al-Rajhi announced the initiative in Riyadh on Tuesday.
Al-Rajhi, who is also chairman of the Governing Council of the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), said the program was aimed at improving skills and readying the Kingdom’s population for the future.
Read More
Saudi Arabia Announces the Saudization of Sales Jobs in These Fields
Saudization Continues, 35,000 Jobs Announced for Saudis Only
Saudi Arabia has restricted certain jobs to Saudis and pressed companies to employ higher ratios of nationals to foreign workers.
Its Vision 2030 reform plan wants to cut unemployment from 11.6 percent to seven percent and to increase women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent.
Under the ministry’s program the minimum monthly wage to be supported is SR4,000 ($1,066) and the maximum is SR10,000.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- Anything to get nationals to the private sector: Saudi govt cushions Saudization with subsidies, reduced work hours
- 'Saudization' win-win for government
- How Saudization can cost the country its private schools
- Energy, consumption lift Saudi Q3 business confidence
- Saudi Arabia Reduces Work Visa Validity for Private Sector to One Year