Develop an Eco-Friendly House with These Affordable Gadgets

Gadgets for the home are a saturated market at the moment with a number of companies producing the next best gadget. But what about gadgets to help your household develop an eco-friendlier lifestyle?





Though some of these gadgets can be expensive, we have compiled a list of affordable gadgets under £50 that will help you to reduce your carbon footprint over time.

Smart Thermostat

With brands such as Hive, Honeywell and Google all providing smart thermostats for your home, you can help to reduce the cost of your energy bills and help to keep your house at a regular temperature. This can be programmed from your phone allowing you to turn the heating on and off before you even get home. This will help to reduce the cost of your energy bill month on month without spending a small fortune making it the perfect option for your home.

Solar Phone Charger

If you spend a lot of time on your phone there can be a lot of energy used up when charging it so why not reduce your carbon footprint by opting for a solar-powered phone charger. This mighty gadget is available from a number of different brands giving you a larger amount of power without breaking the bank. This is perfect for use in the garden or even taking away on a camping trip as it gives you the ability to charge your phone without relying on electricity, thus helping to reduce your carbon footprint.

H20 Powered Alarm Clock

A traditional alarm clock can also be a drain on your electricity bill and sometimes the alarm function on your phone is too unreliable, so why not opt for water powered alarm clock. This handy little gadget is powered by water and can be purchased from a number of different retailers for under £20. This completely removes the reliance on electric power allowing you to wake up knowing you are creating a greener home. Whether you are looking for one in the shape of a can or you are looking for something a little smaller, there are a number of options on the market for you to choose from.

Shower Timer

The final gadget that may be worth investing in is a shower timer. Whether it is an electric timer or a timer on the wall of your shower, this will help you to limit the water consumption of your home and maintain an affordable water bill. This will help you in the long term, particularly if you have a water meter as you are then ensuring that you are not charged extra as a result. There are a number of these handy gadgets on the market from retailers such as Amazon and eBay allowing you to gift it to someone you love or buy one for yourself.

With this in mind, there are a number of gadgets for you to choose from that will help your household to reduce its carbon footprint and save money on your monthly bills with just a few simple changes. Which of these will you be purchasing first?