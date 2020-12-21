Developing Countries Need More Investments in Healthcare Sector

The research is part of the institute’s third Impact series report titled “Health Equity: A Moral Imperative,” which has been published ahead of the fourth edition of FII on Jan. 27-28, 2021.

The conference will explore the theme of “Neo-Renaissance” — how we must collectively em- brace this unprecedented opportunity for reinvention of every aspect of life across our planet to create a new chapter for humanity, rather than returning to the way things were before the onset of the pandemic.

FII Institute CEO Richard Attias said: “This study is dramatic in its findings. Put simply, if our governments make wise investment decisions, we can increase life expectancy and we can make our health services work better for people in every part of our planet.

“This is a time to look forward, to embrace the possibilities that AI and other technologies offer.

Our Impact report highlights the need for us to emerge from the pandemic with an imperative to reinvent the way we live, work and care for one another. This is our chance to embrace a Neo-Renaissance.”

FII Institute’s global healthcare study includes a global ranking of healthcare systems, based on the efficacy of their structures, processes, and most importantly, outcomes. The ranking was based on the Donabedian model, with additional correlation analyses conducted in order to identify performance drivers and recommendations.

The study will be repeated and expanded on an annual basis. For the first edition, FII Institute has focused on 35 countries, with representatives from every continent and a variety of development levels.

The wider Impact report explores the key challenges of healthcare systems, many of which have been brought to light during the pandemic.

It discusses how much technology and innovation is already available that can extend healthy lifespan, increase global productivity and improve quality of life, raising the question: What is keeping humanity from embracing transformative change?